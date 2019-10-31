Bruce Lovelin took this picture of a pirate skeleton ready for Halloween in Netarts.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Lorraine Vandecoevering
- Myrtle Irene Swanson
- Rebecca (Becky) Lee Koontz Huntington
- Police respond to suspicious man at Tillamook Junior High
- John Francis Dockery
- Myron ‘Bud’ Eugene Massey
- Robert Earl Hart
- Oregon Folklore Grant to receive $55,000 grant
- Food Roots hosts annual Central County Pie Night
- Opinion: Trump went after Oregon, other states and Clean Car Standards
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.