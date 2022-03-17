TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will explore Tillamook's defining industries in its newest temporary exhibit, "The Power of Place: Tillamook's Founding Industries," opening April, 2022.
The exhibit, which will remain on display through December, highlights the earliest business ventures in Tillamook County, how the distinctive natural environment made them successful, and where they stand today.
“The industries that have powered our local economy for hundreds of years — and which area tribes relied on long before European settlers arrived here — are made possible by the unique landscape of Tillamook County,” said Jaykob Wood, museum executive director. “This exhibit highlights that important relationship between where we live and how it sustains us.”
The exhibit covers in-depth what Wood calls the “big four” industries: agriculture/dairy, timber, fishing, and tourism. It also gives nod to several of the smaller industries that played pivotal roles in Tillamook County history. These include mink farming, clayworks, and cranberry crops, among others.
“We’ve tried our best to provide an overview of some of the area’s most important trades,” Wood said. “It’s hard to put into just a few panels what makes Tillamook County unique from the rest of the coast. But I think we did just that, largely thanks to the help of our staff, volunteers, and community members willing to share their own stories and knowledge.”
Wood and assistant director/collections manager Peyton Tracy began curating the exhibit this year, reaching out to community members for quotes and sorting through hundreds of artifacts at the museum. Their work resulted in a genuine and thorough exhibition of the unique and defining features of Tillamook.
“This exhibit showcases the beauty of Tillamook County and highlights what makes the area special. We hope it will be a memorable experience for locals and visitors alike,” Wood said.
The grand opening for the exhibit will be April 9, 2022, 4-6 p.m., at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. All items in the museum gifts shop will be 10% off.
About the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
Founded in 1935 by Tillamook Oregon pioneers, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum offers 19 display areas that focus on the history of the North Oregon Coast. The museum’s mission is to preserve and interpret the Cultural Heritage of the North Oregon Coast and to foster appreciation and respect of the North Oregon Coast's environment. The current collection includes 55,000 items and 20,000 photographs ranging from prehistoric specimens to modern-day.
The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am-4 pm. The research library can be used by the public by appointment only.
