Members of the Model T Pig n’ Fords Association of Tillamook County continued their nearly century-long tradition of entertaining at last week’s county fair, shuttling their screaming cargo around the racetrack four nights in a row to spectators’ delight. 

The event has become a multi-generational pursuit for members of the ten franchises from around the county and competitive ambitions and showmanship come together for a unique experience for all involved.

Pig n Fords 2023 1

Racers scramble to start their engines after securing their hogs at the beginning of the race.
Pig n Fords 2023 2

Marty Walker cruises to an easy win in Wednesday’s first race.
