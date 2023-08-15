Members of the Model T Pig n’ Fords Association of Tillamook County continued their nearly century-long tradition of entertaining at last week’s county fair, shuttling their screaming cargo around the racetrack four nights in a row to spectators’ delight.
The event has become a multi-generational pursuit for members of the ten franchises from around the county and competitive ambitions and showmanship come together for a unique experience for all involved.
The story goes that one day in the early 1920s, Joe Bell found a loose pig on his property, gathered the squealing swine, crank started his Ford Model T and returned the pig to its owner. In retelling the event to his friends and acquaintances around town, the idea for a novel competition at the new fairgrounds’ racetrack was born.
In its early days, the competition was open to all comers, with participation varying year to year. But in the early 1950s, the Model T Pig n’ Fords Association was formed, establishing ten franchises that would participate in the event each year and restricting them to competing in Ford Model Ts.
Those same franchises are still competing today and many remain in the same family, as they have been passed down, originally from father to son, and later to other family members and long-tenured drivers.
Races start with the drivers sprinting to a pen filled with small pigs on a starters’ pistol before crank starting their Model Ts. Drivers then navigate a lap around the dirt track, stop their car, exchange their pig, restart their car, do another lap, and repeat the exchange before a final lap. All cars must have a stock Model T engine and drivetrain and be 50% original and contact is highly discouraged.
Parry Hurliman, 66, celebrated his 50th year of competitions at the Pig n’ Fords races this year after starting as a driver at the age of 16. Hurliman raced for family members’ teams before his father bought a franchise in the 1970s that he now owns and manages while his son, Nick, drives.
Hurliman said that the key to winning the race is not messing up the crank starts and keeping a handle on your pig.
“Don’t screw up, don’t miss a crank, make sure you do it the first time and you gotta handle that pig right,” Hurliman said.
The association stages two races each night of the fair, culminating in the World Championship race on Saturday night. They also participate in local parades including the June Tillamook Dairy Days Parade and July’s Garibaldi Days Parade and, in the past, have traveled to rodeos in other parts of Oregon.
The future of the Pig n’ Fords’ association is bright as a new generation of drivers takes the wheel. This year marked rookie Seth Wehinger’s first competition and Hurliman said that he hopes that his grandson, who is now 13, will start competing in three years when he gets his driver’s license and becomes eligible.
