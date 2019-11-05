After raising money for the Tillamook Food Bank Safeway employees who participated in the effort got a pie in the face from Sarah Metzger, front end management team.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Garibaldi planning commission discusses withdrawn multi-family development application
- Meet Amanda Stanaway, owner of Mana's Kitchen in Bay City
- Beaver man guilty of sex abuse
- High speed chase ends with car in Nehalem River
- OSU student dies after fall from Neahkahnie Mountain
- Trick or Treat photos at the Headlight Herald available for sale
- Pirates push back against Cougars
- Forest Grove Outlaws to perform at San Dune Pub
- Crabbing industry up to challenge of reducing whale entanglements
- Beaver man faces sodomy, sex abuse charges
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.