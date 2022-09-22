YMCA hosts ‘The Greatest Show’
Photo by Joe Warren

With a circus theme,  Kaylan Sisco, YMCA Executive Director and Ring Master for the night swings into action to get the live auction rolling. The Tillamook YMCA celebrated its annual fund-raiser dinner and auction at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Saturday night.

