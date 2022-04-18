Living Water Coast Church hosted a very successful community Easter egg hunt this weekend, drawing a fairly large crowd of families with kids of all ages.
The event was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th at Hadley Ballpark is next to Papa Murphys and was free of charge for all. There were prizes, free hot drinks and a free Easter egg hunt as well as a helicopter helping spread eggs on the field.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.