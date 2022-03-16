Officially proclaims March 7th as Pat Patterson Day
Garibaldi City Manager, Juliet Hyams, proclaimed that the people of the City of Garibaldi will now officially recognize March 7th as Pat Patterson Day. Recognizing Gerald “Pat” Patterson for his service to the United States as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard in Tillamook Bay in World War II, for standing guard on the Oregon coastlines, for providing life saving duties at the Garibaldi U.S. Coast Guard boat house and for being the last military person at the Cape Meares Lighthouse.
“Thank you all, this is all a little overboard but thank you,” Patterson said with a smile.
The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. at the Historic Boathouse. The event highlight was a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flyover. The March 7th date was chosen because it is the official anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Tillamook Bay in 1908.
“This day is to honor Pat Patterson but also all U.S. Coast Guard members – past, present, and future,” said Hyams.
The idea to honor Patterson was brought to the Garibaldi City Council by Councilor Laurie Wandell.
Pat has been a vital member of the Garibaldi community, his contributions include; 69 years of community service with the Lion’s Club, serving as Port Commissioner in Bay City, bringing the Steam Engine #90 to town, and establishing Lumberman’s and Railroader’s Park. He also has spent a lot of time working with the Tillamook County Transportation District as well as the Annual Garibaldi Days civic celebration, the fish fry fundraiser and the Christmas basket program.
When asked if he plans to relax or take break Patterson replied, “Every morning I take my break, I have breakfast with my two little doxen dogs at my side and I sit there until about 10 o’clock and then I decide to go do something.”
At the ceremony U.S. Coast Guard Captain Michael S. Jackson spoke to honor Patterson,
“I’m here to recognize Gerald “Pat” Patterson and his fellow Coast Guard Veterans.”
Jackson continued -
“This is a generation that stood strongly through the hardships of the great depression and then stood firm against the tyranny of the Japanese and German imperial aggression of World War II. It is my upmost privilege to honor every one of these men and women who wear our uniform and secure our freedom through duty, sacrifice and courage.
Patterson enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard after high school and thought he was headed to Seattle and instead the Coast Guard sent him to Garibaldi. He saw coastal defensive actions first-hand while patrolling the shores of Garibaldi on horseback. His proud Coast Guard legacy continues today with the brave men and women with U.S. Coast Guard Tillamook.
Always ready to go out on the dark and stormy nights to save those in peril on the tumultuous seas. Always protecting our global and national interest. Going out in the worst imaginable weather putting their lives at risk to save someone they don’t even know is the mission of United States Coast Guard.”
Ironically, at the same moment Jackson was delivering this speech at the ceremony, outside the Historic Boathouse the U.S. Coast Guard was towing in a boat that was having engine problems.
Others spoke at the event to honor Patterson; including U.S. Senator Ron Wyden who sent along a letter to be read at the celebration.
“Pat Patterson works hard for work worth doing. He kept Oregon’s coastline and fellow North Coast Oregonians, safe,” Wyden wrote.
Patterson shared a story from his time patrolling the beaches from Barview to Nehalem, first on foot then on horseback.
“Back then, one person had a radio and the other person had a pistol and the other had a rifle,” said Patterson.
“One night on patrol I fell off my horse and thought I lost the radio, I was worried” he said. He spent hours looking for it on the dark beach and asked his friend to come help him search. “My friend said, ‘You’re an idiot, the radio is still strapped on your back’ I was so shaken up from the fall I didn’t even realize,” laughed Patterson.
Patterson is credited for many achievements for Garibaldi; he noted that he couldn’t have done it alone. “I never did anything by myself, we all worked together to do all of this,” said Patterson.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
