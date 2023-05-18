Now in its 24th year, Heart of Cartm’s Trash Art Gallery features works by artists and craftsman who used discarded items and repurposed them into artistic treasure.
On, May 5, the 2023 Trash Art Gallery Opening was held at COVE Gallery, 395 Nehalem Boulevard in Wheeler. Dozens attended to see this imaginative exhibit that runs through Sunday, May 21. Trash Art Gallery is open Thursday through Monday. The Trash Art Gallery is just one component of the Trash Bash 2023 Art Festival.
Coming up this Friday, May 19, is a free event, Trash Tales II: Storytelling & Raffle held at a new venue, Rockaway Roastery, 165 S Miller Street in Rockaway Beach, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Another fun and exciting Trash Bash event will occur his Saturday evening, May 20, at Nehalem Bay Winery, 34965 Highway 53 (across the street from Mohler Co-Op). This is a ticketed event with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. and the runway Trashion Show occurring 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
This entertaining show features a parade of models wearing one-of-a-kind originals crafted with repurposed materials resulting in interesting, sometimes breathtaking, and often thought-provoking designs.
The show will be followed by live blues music 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. featuring Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys.
