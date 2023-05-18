Now in its 24th year, Heart of Cartm’s Trash Art Gallery features works by artists and craftsman who used discarded items and repurposed them into artistic treasure.

On, May 5, the 2023 Trash Art Gallery Opening was held at COVE Gallery, 395 Nehalem Boulevard in Wheeler. Dozens attended to see this imaginative exhibit that runs through Sunday, May 21. Trash Art Gallery is open Thursday through Monday. The Trash Art Gallery is just one component of the Trash Bash 2023 Art Festival. 

“Tweeterpated” by Melonie Ferguson

“Flag with String Attached” by Anthony & Victoria Stoppiello

Felted Hat

Folkart Fish by Stephany Brockway

Winnebago Box - Stephany Brockway

