Tillamook High School celebrated the Class of 2021 with a drive-in graduation Friday, June 4, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. The event began with a procession from Tillamook High School to the fairgrounds with decorated cars and people waving in support of the graduating seniors.
Principal Christy Hartford gave her welcome address and said it has been a tumultuous journey.
“I want to welcome you, the Class of 2021,” Hartford said. “Of you, we are so deeply proud. This is your time and I’m so glad that we were able to come together one last time in person to celebrate your accomplishments.”
Hartford said the school found a way to come back to in-person learning and found a way to do sports. Some graduates will come back to finish their sports season.
“Only you can set your path,” Hartford said. “Up until this point, you’ve been compared constantly to your classmates – their grades, their ability to score a goal and so on. From this moment, you get to set the standards for which you want to compare yourself. You get to decide what you want to do.”
Senior class president Nessa Hurliman thanked the staff of Tillamook High School, who helped the graduates get to where they are today. Hurliman recognized everyone who participated in Charity Drive, Homecoming and other events. She said she sees bright faces with bright futures.
Valedictorian Gilberto Briseno recognized his achievement as valedictorian. His parents did not graduate from high school.
“Regardless of their education, my parents are incredibly smart people,” Briseno said. “They’ve always told me that I had a future in this country through education.”
Briseno said he is graduating with a quarter of his classes from Tillamook Bay Community College.
Salutatorian Malachi Thorne said high school is hard but everyone graduating made it. Socializing is hard but the hardest thing of all was balancing home life, he added. Life changed overnight from COVID-19.
Scholarships were awarded, retiring staff members were recognized and various honors were recognized. After graduates walked on the stage to receive their diplomas, they each received a flower to give to someone that night who has impacted their high school education.
After all the students received their diplomas, graduation caps flew up in the air in celebration. The night ended with fireworks.
