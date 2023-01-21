Photos: Throwdown for Education

The first North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, January 30th was a success as 30 teams converged at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds indoor arena to throw-down benefitting the Career - to - Career scholarship at TBCC.
The event was hosted by the Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation. The tournament was a round-robin style with double elimination. There was plenty of food, beverages and fun.
The Career-to-Career scholarship is a tuition scholarship available to qualified Tillamook County individuals. Students must have at least five years of work experience.
As long as the student maintains his or her eligibility, Tillamook Bay Community College will award a tuition scholarship for the student to earn their first degree. This is an excellent opportunity for those returning to their education to complete a degree.
Each student will work individually with the student services team through the application process. Applications are open each term.
