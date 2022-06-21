_MG_8811.JPG
TBCC Graduation photo by Joe Warren

Hats off to the graduates of the TBCC Class of 2022. After graduation, several students took part in the traditional hat throw.

_MG_8736.JPG

TBCC President Dr. Ross Tomlin leads, school dignitaries, staff and students to begin graduation ceremonies.
_MG_8754.JPG

Adventist Health Tillamook President and TBCC alumni Eric Swanson give the graduation speech to students, staff and those in attendance at the 2022 TBCC commencement ceremony.
_MG_8746.JPG

Many students decorated their mortar boards to help celebrate their accomplishments.
