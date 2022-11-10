The Tillamook Swiss Society celebrated the centennial of its founding with a day of festivities at the Tillamook County Fairground on Saturday.

The festival included music, singing, dancing, food, drink and other celebrations and displays of Swiss culture.

Swiss Society celebrates in style

‘These two men are measuring a throw during the Steinstossen competition, where someone throws a stone and the person who throws the farthest, wins.
Swiss Society celebrates in style
Swiss Society celebrates in style
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.