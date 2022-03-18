Photo 1.JPG

Jennifer from Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace near her booth at the spring bazaar hosting an array of beautiful antique furniture and collectibles, shabby chic furnishings, rusty goodies and one of a kind re-purposed items as well as seasonal decor. The Tillamook Fairgrounds Spring Bazaar event showcased over 40 different vendors offering handmade items, home and spring decor and gifts for all ages.

Photo 3.JPG
Photo 2.JPG
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing to do during spring?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing to do during spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.