View photos from the Rockaway Beach and Manzanita Fourth of July celebrations here!

 Rockaway Beach

USED-Articles-Rockaway 4th Parade 1.jpeg

This little fellow was filled with the spirit of the Fourth.
USED-Articles-Rockaway 4th Parade

Captain Hook’s pirate ship was part of the first-place-winning float representing Peter Pan.
USED-Articles-Rockaway 4th Parade 3.jpeg

Second prize in the float competition went to this Wizard of Oz themed entry, “There’s No Place Like Rockaway.” 
USED-Articles-Rockaway 4th Parade 4.jpeg

The Firecracker Wiener Nationals marched through the town.
USED-Articles-Rockaway 4th Parade 5.jpeg

Third place in the float competition went to this inviting porch.
USED-Articles-Rockaway 4th Parade 6.jpeg

Dachshunds racing at the Wiener Nationals.
USED-Articles-Manzanita Parade 3 Credit Hal McMahan.JPG
USED-Articles-Manzanita Parade 2 Credit Hal McMahan.JPG
USED-Articles-Manzanita Parade 1 Credit Hal McMahan.JPG
