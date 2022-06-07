Under a drizzly June sky, the Tillamook High School Class of 2022 graduated with a flower in their hand and fireworks overhead.
“I knew I was tempting fate with a third year in a row of outdoor graduation,” THS Principal Christy Hartford said, as the small raindrops fell. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Tillamook High’s Commencement Exercises have shifted away from the Sue Durrer Dairy Barn at the Fairgrounds and to the grassy parking lot just west of the facilities.
“I am so deeply proud of these graduates. We’ve all really been through it in the last three years,” Hartford said. “You’ve all gained incredible skills that will serve you well after high school.”
More than 160 graduates marched to their seats to a recording of “Pomp and Circumstance” between a lane bordered by their teachers on one side and parked vehicles with family and friends on the other. Logan McKibbin performed the Star-Spangled Banner to begin the Commencement Exercises after he and his classmates took their seats on bleachers underneath a large marquee of silver and crimson foil balloons spelling out 2022 and between a pair of Burden’s Muffler and Towing trucks hoisting a large video screen to give the attendees a better view from their vehicles.
Yin Yin Tang, valedictorian of the Class of 2022, delivered her address next to a large bouquet of red and white flowers – the THS school colors. Tang said graduation was a monumental moment in not only her life – but also that of her family. “I will be the first person in my family to attend college,” she said, “and I am the first to even graduate high school.”
Tang, whose parents are the owners of Lin’s Restaurant in Tillamook, will be attending UC Berkeley.
“At first, I wanted to be a heart surgeon because of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, but I soon discovered that wasn’t my gig,” Tang said with a laugh. Thoughts of pursuing law came next – until she realized she was terrible at arguing, she admitted. Now, she is on track to study engineering, and reminded her classmates – and herself – that if she changes her mind, that is perfectly fine. “As human beings, we are created to explore and overcome obstacles,” she said, “not to achieve everything at once.”
Brock Manderson, salutatorian of the Class of 2022, spoke of his own fear of failure and how that was a driving force in his life – but realized it was coming at a cost.
“I tried so hard to replicate the success of my past, I forgot to live in the present,” he said. “The key is to not overthink your future and not overthink your past.”
Four graduates were awarded with the Mabon scholarship during their commencement. Jennifer Guarcello, communication, grant, and foundation director for the Tillamook School District 9 Education Foundation, said the scholarship was designed for students to identify and select a teacher to help them along their next steps in either college or a trade school.
Mabon Scholarship recipients: Allison Bell - $7,000; Makayla Tuiolemotu – $3,500; Yin Yin Tan - $3,500; Abby Aguilar – $3,500.
“I remember watching many of these students walking in on their first day of first grade,” Guarcello said.
A rainbow of different cords was worn around the necks of most of the graduates and each held a significance – a change from the simple gold cords once worn by the top 10 percent of the class in years past. Now, every student with a GPA of 3.5 or higher was draped with a gold cord. If you see photos of graduates and are confused by the myriad cord colors, here is a breakdown:
• Purple: Represents Associated Student Body officers.
• Gold: Represents students earning 3.5 GPA and higher.
• Black and Red: Represents the academic top 10 percent students.
• Green and White: Represents individuals who completed three credits in one of the CTE programs, which include agriculture, health occupations, natural resources and information and communication technology programs.
• Gold, Black, and Red: Represents students in the National Honors Society.
• Green, Red and White: Represents Seal of Biliteracy.
• Navy: Represents Key Club Membership.
• Blue and Gold: Represents a variety of activities including: active FFA membership, Quill and Scroll, and Portland Community College credit earners.
• Red and White: Represents Tillamook schools participation with Special Olympics as
a Unified Champion School.
As the Class of 2022 received their diplomas, Hartford said each would also receive a flower to give to someone who had an impact on their educational journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.