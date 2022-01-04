View some photos from New Year's Eve in Tillamook here!

20211231_210217.jpg

Hundreds of people gathered at 9 p.m. for the first of two ball drops at the Tillamook Revitalization Association’s Time Square on the Square family celebration. A second Ball Drop also happened at Midnight.
20211231_210244.jpg

Everyone who attended the TRA event enjoyed kids games, free celebration favors, karaoke, hot chocolate and cup cakes as well as a sparkling cider toast.
Proposal2.jpeg

Ford dancing prior to proposal with is wife to be.
Proposal.jpeg

Doug Ford proposes to Tiki Christen at the Eagles New Year’s Celebration.
Online Poll

Do you agree with State's potential permanent indoor mask mandate?

You voted:

