Moonlight Madness was a huge success according to event organizers and had downtown Tillamook bustling with people for the family friendly event last Friday on the Plaza.
After a two year hiatus, the Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) brought back some fun events and adding some new twists to the annual event.
Last Friday evening, Second Street including the Plaza and a block west was chalk full of kids games, vendors, live music, food and of course specials for those shopping. TillaWheels Car Club even showed up to display their nice rides as an added feature.
According to several business owners the night of the event, all said they did well with a couple stating it was a record day in sales due to the increased traffic downtown.
Second street west of the plaza between Main and Ivy was also closed to traffic with stores staying open and vendors staying open later than normal business hours.
The Joel Baker Band with Scott Casey and others took the stage from 6 to 10 p.m. with DJ music and announcements throughout the evening. The band was a hit with kids dancing, and others sitting around enjoying some shaved ice while taking in the activities.
When it got a little darker, fire spinners and street performers took center stage, and TRA organizers passed out glow sticks and LED swag for the children.
“It’s our goal to host these types of events to attract people to our downtown,” Said TRA President Joel Baker. “We like to make our events family-friendly, fun and something exciting for everyone.”
The TRA is also hosting Santa Land and it’s very popular New Year’s Times Square on the Square, a live ball drop to help bring in the New Year.
If you want to help plan or volunteer for any TRA events, the board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Headlight Herald office on Second Street.
