Moonlight Madness was a huge success according to event organizers and had downtown Tillamook bustling with people for the family friendly event last Friday on the Plaza.

After a two year hiatus, the Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) brought back some fun events and adding some new twists to the annual event.

Downtown was very busy with people during the event.
This young man shows off his break dancing skills.
