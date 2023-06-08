Trash Bash Art Festival
Trav Williams, Broken Banjo Photography

Trash Bash Art Festival 2023, May 5th - 20th, sponsored by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association and Tillamook County Solid Waste, brought several hundred folks out for fun, creative expression and inspiration. 

Festival goers experienced the innovation of trash-to-treasure from designers, found object artists and storytellers across four separate event spaces. Hoffman Center for the Arts and Rockaway Roastery hosted Trash Tales - storytelling events. COVE Gallery & Studio hosted the Trash Art Show and Nehalem Bay Winery hosted the Trashion Show.

