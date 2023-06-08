Trash Bash Art Festival 2023, May 5th - 20th, sponsored by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association and Tillamook County Solid Waste, brought several hundred folks out for fun, creative expression and inspiration.
Festival goers experienced the innovation of trash-to-treasure from designers, found object artists and storytellers across four separate event spaces. Hoffman Center for the Arts and Rockaway Roastery hosted Trash Tales - storytelling events. COVE Gallery & Studio hosted the Trash Art Show and Nehalem Bay Winery hosted the Trashion Show.
Heart of Cartm, the organization producing the festival, recognizes that zero waste requires participation from a whole community. “The sponsors and donors of the Trash Bash Art Festival consciously collaborate with us in the work toward zero waste,” explains Jessi Just, the organization’s executive director. “We’re all responsible for managing our resources wisely and taking care of this beautiful place, in any way we can.”
Many individuals and businesses supported Heart of Cartm in producing a zero waste festival. Mcglade Gardens decorated for the Trashion Show by planting flowers in discarded buckets, which will remain at Nehalem Bay Winery for the remainder of the season. Gracia Erlbach, covered walls with giant art pieces created on used cardboard. ML Pub & Grub allowed the use of their sanitizer to clean reusable tableware, which eliminated the need for disposable forks and cups.
Huge thanks to these individuals and businesses who shared their skills and donated their goods, contributing to a fundraiser which supports Heart of Cartm throughout the year.
The Roost, Buttercup, Fort George Brewery, Country Media, Deer Island Studio, Neakahnie Blooms, Lakeside Theater & Cafe, Kandace Cruse, WILD, Hudson Insurance, Broken Banjo Photography, Mcglade Gardens, Jesse Andrew Clark, Nehalem Bay Winery, COVE Gallery & Studio, Rockaway Roastery, Hoffman Center for the Arts, ML Pub & Grub.
