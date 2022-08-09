Last Thursday, Aug. 4, the first annual “Coast Guard Appreciation Day was a huge success with over 275 people attending the event held at the event tent down at the Port by the Old Mill.
The event celebrated the 232nd birthday of the US Coast Guard, it was to honor local Coast Guard members and past and present Coast Guard. Retired Captain Ole Olsen, who recently passed away, was honored for his service, and his family made a beautiful display showing his activities.
