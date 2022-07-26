The 62nd Annual Garibaldi Days festival, which ran over three-days of activities and celebrations is in the books.
This year’s event featured a vendor marketplace and food booths, a parade down Highway 101, free live county music concert featuring the Nash Brothers, along with a beer garden and food vendors, and a full firework show over the bay.
