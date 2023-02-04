The Tillamook Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Awards Banquet Saturday at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds to a sold out house.

Brian Bertrand Tillamook DMV - Citizen of the Year

Justin Aufdermauer with Citizen of the Year winner Brian Betgrand with the Tillamook DMV
JAndy Oyster Co - Sm Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year JAndy Oyster Company
Koch's Drug Store Building - Development Project of the Year

Development Project of the Year, Koch’s Drug Store Building renovation, Terry Phillips.
TBCC WElding Program - Program of the Year

TBCC Welding Program for Program of the Year and Business of the Year.
TP Freight - Business of the Year

TP Freight who just celebrated its 100th Anniversary of doing business in Tillamook last Summer.
