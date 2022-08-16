The 2022 Tillamook County Fair has come and gone. Great attendance under beautiful weather all four days had fairgoers out in droves with Saturday being the biggest attendance day.

One big event each year is the annual Pig-N-Ford races, this year, McKenzi Wassmer was crowned the National Champion on Saturday night prior to the Demolition Derby in front of thousands filling the grandstands. It was standing room only for both culminating and highly anticipated events.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.