The 2022 Tillamook County Fair has come and gone. Great attendance under beautiful weather all four days had fairgoers out in droves with Saturday being the biggest attendance day.
One big event each year is the annual Pig-N-Ford races, this year, McKenzi Wassmer was crowned the National Champion on Saturday night prior to the Demolition Derby in front of thousands filling the grandstands. It was standing room only for both culminating and highly anticipated events.
Little Pig-N-Ford history
The first Pig N’ Ford race took place at the Tillamook County Fair in 1925.
The idea for the race happened when a couple of Tillamook County residents were transporting some pigs and one got loose.
They proceeded to chase the pig in their Model T Fords and had so much fun trying to catch and drive with the pesky pig that they thought “let’s do this at the fair.”
The music and entertainment is always a huge draw at the fair.
Things got rolling in the grandstands with Stone in Love, a Journey tribute band. Thursday night The Marshall Tucker Band took center stage and on Friday, popular country artist Ryan Hurd had the crowd dancing in the dirt.
Wether you were there for the fair food, rides, entertainment, horse racing, showing animals, 4-H events, the fair had it all. It’s no wonder USA Today has listed the Tillamook County Fair as a “Top-10” County Fair in the nation.
Here’s to “Hay Bails and Cow Tails,” until next year.
