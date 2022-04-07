Tillamook High School hosted culture night event this week featuring 6 foreign exchange students from Germany, Costa Rica, Chile, Japan, Thailand, and Pakistan.
The event provided an opportunity for the students to share the experiences they had spending time in the United States specifically, Tillamook, Oregon with their host families.
They were able to compare and contrast language, foods, culture and school life with that of their own country.
