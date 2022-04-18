At the request of community members, Oregon Coast Humane Society’s weekly Pet Grief Group meetings are moving to Wednesdays instead of Fridays starting this week. The next meeting will be Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00pm. Constance Castaneda, LCSW continues to facilitate the meetings.
The groups have varied in size but remain small and intimate. New participants are encouraged to attend when they are ready. Members often share stories and pictures about their pets, but participation is voluntary and people can share as much or as little as they’d like. Some people just feel better sitting and listening to others who are processing some type of loss.
OCHS Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson shared that it’s reassuring to see what an individual process it is to experience the loss of a pet. “Some of us are finding other losses come up as we talk about our pets – whether it’s the loss of a pet when a relationship ends, or the dread of knowing an animal is getting close to the end. Every week I leave feeling better after talking through these emotions.”
The Pet Grief Group meets at The Vintage House at 1179 Bay Street next to the Oregon Coast Humane Society Thrift Store. There is no cost to attend, but donations to OCHS are encouraged.
