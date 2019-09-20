Although her wellness journey has not been easy, Jaclyn Percy, a single mother of four children aged 7-14 years old has been navigating over barriers for the past year when she started her wellness journey to purse higher education.
After being out of school for 18 years, Percy was motivated to make a life change after deciding she desire more for herself and her family. She needed to be more financially independent and wanted to connect with people on an individual basis. With no family in the area, Percy turned to her community for support, and was connected to Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC).
“The community college here is amazing,” Percy said. “There are a lot of resources and everyone was so friendly and willing to help,” she continued.
Percy had an idea of pursuing a degree in mental health services when she began, however with a strong understanding of herself, she realized she might not have the time to dedicate to pursuing a career in mental health.
Describing this moment as her “road block” on her journey, Percy made the conscious choice to continue in another direction rather than be stopped – “anything worth doing is hard,” she emphasized. Percy goes on to share that she had to learn how to ask for help, and once she started, her pathway became more clear and “doors began to open.” Percy found her niche, as she learned more about the two year Occupational Therapy Assistant program through a student resource at TBCC called “Navigators.” Percy describes this as her “intellectual awakening.”
From the community support she found here in Tillamook County, by believing in herself, and from listening to daily affirmations, Percy is now well on her way to complete her degree, and hopes to continue to make a difference in her life, and others. She said, “you can make a difference in any profession by being kind, smiling, and by being your best self.”
