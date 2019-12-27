Pelican Brewing in Pacific City will be hosting Nerding in the New Year event from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1. Bring in the New Year will your friends with a family-friendly arcade-style night.
Enjoy complimentary arcade, video and board games will the full pub menu available until 10 p.m., along with a limited menu available until midnight. Pelican Brewing does not accept reservations, but will be seating on a first come, first serve basis.
