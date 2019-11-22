Pelican Brewing locations in Pacific City and Cannon Beach will be hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Both locations will be open and serving their full pub menu, along with a few holiday specials.
Both restaurants do not accept reservation but will be seating on a first come, first serve basis.
Pelican Brewing – Pacific City – Open from noon to 7 p.m.
Pelican Brewing – Cannon Beach – Open from noon to 8 p.m.
Pelican Brewing – Tillamook – Closed
