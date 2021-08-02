Pelican Brewing Company continues its 25th birthday celebration with the debut of an innovative new beer style for Bird-Day Volume III. From the creative minds of Pelican brewmaster Darron Welch and Pelican alum Jason Schoneman of Steel Toe Brewing Pelican introduces Hopwine Ale. This triple dry-hopped sparkling ale delivers the ABV strength of wine with aromas of berries and pear coupled with vibrant, intense hop characters from three different hop varieties.
“From the moment he came to work at Pelican, Jason had an insatiable desire to learn everything he could about brewing” said Welch. “That passion for everything that is great about brewing is what has transformed a pipe dream into the reality of Steel Toe Brewing today. Jason and his team make fabulous beer and I’m so proud to count him as one of our alums!”
Like many of Pelican’s alumni, for Schoneman, Pelican was the beginning of his brewing career, where he learned the simple but essential steps to brewing great beer.
“After graduating from the World Brewing Academy in 2005, I lived in Omaha, Neb., and came across a role at Pelican Brewing in a tiny coastal town in Oregon. I flew out, fell in love with the coast and the brewery, and moved out to Pacific City for the next four years,” said Jason Schoneman. “Pelican is where my career started where I learned how to create beer the right way and learn from a small, dedicated, and innovative team of brewers.”
The primary idea behind Bird-Day Volume III was to create an entirely new style of beer that married the strength of a Barleywine with fruity hop character, a low bitterness level and a crisp finish for maximum drinkability. Like a dry white wine, Hopwine is lighter in body and focuses on a refreshing character in spite of the substantial alcohol level. Welch and Schoneman accomplished this feat by designing a triple dry hop process that introduces the three different hop varieties into the fermenter at three different intervals, creating a flavorful, aromatic beer without the driving bitterness. Bird Day Volume III is perfect to savor while watching the fleeting moments of a glowing sunset on the coastal horizon.
Bird-Day Volume III is now available in 500 mL bottles at your local bottle shop, on draft at Pelican brewpubs, and through Pelican’s beer subscription service called the Bird-Day Box.
