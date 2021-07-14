Head out, explore and help restore delicate Pacific Northwest coastal trails this summer with Pelican Brewing Company’s newest year-round offering, Head Out Hefeweizen. This bright and refreshing wheat ale is loaded with white wheat malt and balanced with melon and floral aromas, ideal for a post-hike adventure through old-growth coastal forests. Additionally, staying true to their core value of respecting and protecting their beaches and surrounding environments, Pelican Brewing is sponsoring several Trailkeepers of Oregon events this summer to aid in restoring and protecting some of Oregon’s most pristine coastal trails.
“Here at Pelican Brewing, we are always striving to ensure our coastal communities are built to last, and that includes the breathtaking environments that we are lucky to call home,” said Pelican Brewing CEO Jim Prinzing. “We partnered with Trailkeepers of Oregon because we believe in supporting their commitment to making sure everyone has access to Oregon’s special places for years to come.”
Join Pelican Brewing and Trailkeepers of Oregon this summer at one of the following sponsored Trail Parties or the new multi-day Volunteer Vacations:
• Pelican Sponsored Trailkeepers of Oregon Trail Parties:
o Ecola State Park – Indian Beach – July 17–18
o Neahkahnie Mountain at Oswald West State Park – Aug. 14–15
o Rainforest Trail at Cascade Head – Sept. 18-19
o Oswald Short Sands – Oct. 8–9
• Pelican Sponsored Trailkeepers of Oregon Volunteer Vacations:
o Cascade Head Volunteer Vacation – Aug. 2–5
o Cascade Head Volunteer Vacation – Aug. 30–Sept. 2
“We are excited to partner with Pelican Brewing Company on the release of Head Out Hefeweizen to help restore and manage the upkeep of some of Oregon’s most beloved coastal trails,” said Trailkeepers of Oregon Executive Director Steve Kruger. “Our organization relies heavily on passionate volunteers and funding from organizations that are committed to the preservation and advocacy of our trails to ensure these amazing places are around for generations to come.”
Join Pelican Brewing and Trailkeepers of Oregon this summer as they share their dedication to trail restoration and amazing tasting beer. Head Out Hefeweizen is available in six-pack bottles, select Pelican mixed 12-packs, Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs, and local watering holes.
