Pelican Brewing Company releases new commemorative bottle caps featuring a custom 25th birthday logo and 25 unique pelicans under the cap to celebrate 25 years of beer. Fellow fanatics can also take part in a year-long search for the special golden pelican and win a coastal trip to Pelican’s iconic oceanfront brewpub in Pacific City, Ore. Ten lucky winners of the golden pelican bottle cap giveaway will receive a two-night stay in an Airstream at Hart’s Camp Airstream Hotel & RV Park and a $250 Pelican Brewing gift card to purchase award-winning beer, beer-inspired cuisine, or Pelican merchandise while visiting the birthplace of Oregon’s most decorated brewery.
Here’s how to participate:
Fanatics find their favorite bottled Pelican beer like Raspberried at Sea Volume II or Cape Crasher IPA, featuring the new 25th birthday bottle cap.
Next, participants look under the bottle cap to see if they have a golden pelican that says, “You Won!”.
Then golden pelican winners submit a form and a picture of their winning bottle cap online at https://pelicanbrewing.com/golden-pelican/ to redeem their prize.
Winners must submit their golden pelican bottle cap to Pelican upon arrival to redeem their two-night stay and gift card. Must be 21+ to enter. No purchase necessary to enter.
About Pelican Brewing Company
Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year, and most recently in 2020 at the Great American Beer Festival for Updrift IPA that took home Silver in the American-style IPA category. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, a soon to be opened Siletz Bay location, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!
