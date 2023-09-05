Pearl and Oyster 2023 1

Bay City firefighters faced off in a game of water ball in front of their station on Saturday afternoon.

Crowds descended on Bay City on August 26 and 27, to celebrate the annual Pearl and Oyster Music Festival. 

On Saturday, four bands performed on a stage in Al Griffin Memorial Park, while on Sunday a kids talent show took over the stage.

Pearl and Oyster 2023 2

Shades of Huey performing on the stage at Al Griffin Memorial Park.
