The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will screen 16 short documentaries produced by Oregon independent filmmakers Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The program was curated by Todd Baize Productions of Portland and first shown there in Spring 2019.
The program runs about 109 minutes, and admission will be $7.
The films to be shown are “Roost: The Crows of Downtown Portland" by Irene Tejaratchi Hess, "GreenBox" by Tiara Darnell, "Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue High-Angle Rope Training" by Jeff Collett, "Hypebeast Geppetto" by Jin Ryu, "Loud 'n' Lit: Pedalpalooza 2019" by Audreality, "The Michelle Experience" by Jason Rosenblatt, "Calo Mesa - The Making of an Album" by Jon Meyer, "The Last Shot" by Logan Reynolds, "One Magnificent Maple" by Todd Baize, "River Gold" by Brady Holde, "Jai Ho!" by Ann Powers, "Agape Means Love" by Outside the Frame, "Canine Companions" by Zach Putnam, "Beautiful Lives Lost Portrait Project" by Mary Anne Funk, "The Fifth Lesson" by Lathen Gorbett, and "Speaking Out!" by Rose Madrone.
Curator Baize will attend the screening to discuss the films.
