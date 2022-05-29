Payton Rawe was selected as Oregon Angus Queen. She received this title through an application process that was judged by the Oregon Angus Association. She will serve as the Oregon Angus Queen until next May. This title allows her to represent the Angus breed, at shows and other events throughout the year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Chamber Chatter: Last call for June Dairy Parade entries
- Prevent your campfire from turning into a wildfire
- Tillamook bike shop gears up for summer
- Missing Child Alert -- Payton Brazell Smith is missing and believed to be in danger
- Emergency crews respond to Three Alarm Fire at Tillamook Apts.
- Offbeat Oregon: Legends of lost cabins and gold minds tantalize treasure hunters
- Search and rescue phase ends as local veteran remains missing
- Coast Guard to hold Town Hall in Garibaldi, OR
- Emergency crews respond to fire in North County
- BOCC discuss potential pause of short term rental permits
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Chamber Chatter: Last call for June Dairy Parade entries
- Prevent your campfire from turning into a wildfire
- Tillamook bike shop gears up for summer
- Missing Child Alert -- Payton Brazell Smith is missing and believed to be in danger
- Emergency crews respond to Three Alarm Fire at Tillamook Apts.
- Offbeat Oregon: Legends of lost cabins and gold minds tantalize treasure hunters
- Search and rescue phase ends as local veteran remains missing
- Coast Guard to hold Town Hall in Garibaldi, OR
- Emergency crews respond to fire in North County
- BOCC discuss potential pause of short term rental permits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.