Tillamook Bay Community College is pleased to announce the hire of Paul Nesbit as the new TBCC SBDC director affective June 28. Nesbit will replace Arlene Soto, who is retiring from the role that she has held for the past four years. The TBCC SBDC is part of the Oregon Small Business Development Center network that includes 20 centers and more than 200 advisers, directors and support staff in Oregon.
“Though we are sad to lose Arlene, and appreciate all she has done to grow opportunities for small businesses here in Tillamook County, I believe Paul will step right in and continue the momentum she has built,” said Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president. “Paul has an incredible amount of experience growing and develop small businesses particularly in working with minority, native, women, and veteran small business owners. He can meet business owners where they are and help them to navigate through almost any situation.”
Nesbit is a U.S. service academy graduate, former Navy pilot, Gulf War veteran, and has nearly 20 years of small business leadership experience. He has designed, launched, and led six small businesses, turning around several others. He holds both a Master of Sciences in Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Economic Security studies. He is completing a doctorate degree in Business Administration/Supply Chain Management.
“My goal is to serve and provide value to the whole of Tillamook County and to all manner of small businesses, current and future,” said Nesbit. “Having launched and led multiple different types of small businesses, my professional knowledge and experience is thankfully supportive of just about any type of business and function. Overall, the greatest joy I experience is the satisfaction of helping business owners and all of their employees experience success.”
The TBCC SBDC is located in the Partners for Rural Innovation building on Third Street in Tillamook. They offer free, confidential one-on-one advising for businesses in every phase of development, workshops to help business owners and entrepreneurs with all areas of their business, and annually offer a small business management series. Nesbit can be reached at 503-842-8222 ext. 1410 or paulnesbit@tillamookbaycc.edu.
