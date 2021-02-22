Tillamook FFA is excited to host a Pass the Goat Event in honor of National FFA Week. Tillamook FFA Members will be bringing a baby goat around the Tillamook community between 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Feb. 26. Donate $20 or more, and they will pass the goat to another business of your choice.
For more information or to make requests, contact Brooklyn Bush at bushb@tillamook.k12.or.us.
