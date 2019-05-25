Adventist Health Tillamook paramedics Nathan Peters and Corey Nagel were awarded the Distinguished Conduct Award at the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association conference.
The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association give the Distinguished Conduct Award to members of the fire service and emergency staff who have acted with professionalism and efficiency when faced with danger or adversity and who have carried out their duties properly despite this danger and difficulty.
