Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 50F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 50F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.