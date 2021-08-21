The Cloistered Crones Are Pushing the Dream!
Painting Exhibition at NCRD Gallery in Nehalem, Sept. 2-30
Artist Reception: Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m.
NCRD Gallery 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, Oregon.
Free
“Pushing the Dream” is a collaborative exhibition of paintings and drawings at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) Gallery located at 36155 9th Street, Nehalem. The show will enchant and enlighten all ages from Sept. 2-30. Stop by the gallery Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Social distancing and masks/face coverings will be required as per Oregon state mandate.
About the Artists:
The Cloistered Crones are back at NCRD, pushing the dream so you can see it. Come to the world as it should be; where sheep look at you as frankly as Manet’s Olympia, in which mythical beasts are your lovers, the gods your companions and spheres join the symphony in progress. We are all in this together, come to see but leave inspired to co create a better world with us.
Chris Williams
Christine Eagon
Robin Clear
Goldea See
Artist bios:
Chris Williams is an award-winning artist who has had her work retained for display at University of Oregon, Western Oregon University, and Chemeketa Community College. She earned a BA in Art Ed. and a Master's in SPED. Her work reflects her love and reverence for nature and the universe. She prefers to work in the three P's: painting, pottery, and photography.
Christine Eagon is a visual artist who is a second generation Oregonian. Born in Hillsboro, she studied art and photography at Portland State University, Oregon College of Art and Craft and graphic design at Clark College. Her photographs and paintings are held in permanent collections including the Broad Museum of Art at Michigan State University, Oregon State University and in numerous private art collections in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Eagon lives in Astoria.
Robin Clear studied art at Yale and Wesleyan University. She has shown here on the coast and in Phoenix, Ariz. Her work is in private collections, commercial offices and in the permanent collection of the Degas Museum in New Orleans.
Goldea See is an ageless force of nature living by the sea on the
Oregon coast. Now that she dwells in heaven, using oil paint on canvas, she says her mission through her art is to reveal her ponderings. She bids you, “Enjoy.”
If you need a safe escape in these trying times, this exhibit can provide a place for meditation, reflection, introspection, contemplation or plain old peace and quiet. Purchasing art as a gift for the holiday season is a great way to support local artists on the northern Oregon coast. The magic awaits. See you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.