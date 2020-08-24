“Practicing Magic” is a collaborative exhibition of paintings at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) Gallery located at 36155 9th Street, Nehalem. The show will enchant and enlighten all ages from Sept. 2-30.
Stop by the gallery between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Social distancing and masks/face coverings will be required.
About the Artists:
Four working artists from the North Coast come together for this event. They’ve been conspiring for years, meeting beneath the full moons, and have filled their studios to capacity. The work explores myth, magic and whimsy through portals, totems, botanicals, gods and fairies.
Chris Williams is an award-winning artist who has had her work retained for display at University of Oregon, Western Oregon University, and Chemeketa Community College. She earned a BA in art ed. and a master's in SPED. Her work reflects her love and reverence for nature and the universe. She prefers to work in the three P's: painting, pottery, and photography.
Christine Eagon is a fine art photographer, painter, and art educator. She studied art and photography at Portland State University and Oregon College of Art and Craft and has an associate degree in graphic design from Clark College. Her photography is represented in the permanent collections at the Broad Museum of Art at Michigan State University, Oregon State University and in numerous private art collections in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. She volunteers as Leader of Inner Light Photographic Society, founded 1986 in Portland.
Robin Clear studied art at Yale and Wesleyan University. She has shown here on the coast and in Phoenix, Arizona. Her work is in private collections, commercial offices and in the permanent collection of the Degas Museum in New Orleans.
Goldea See is an ageless force of nature living by the sea on the Oregon coast. Now that she dwells in heaven, using oil paint on canvas, she says her mission through her art is to reveal her ponderings. She bids you, “Enjoy.”
If you need a safe escape in these trying times, this exhibit can provide a place for meditation, reflection, introspection, contemplation or plain old peace and quiet. Purchasing art as a gift for the holiday season is a great way to support local artists on the northern Oregon coast.
