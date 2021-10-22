The village shops in Pacific City will hold a community trick-or-treating event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the mall.
Business owners Lauren Olson of Cold Water and Coffee, Leslie Batdorf of Pacific Coast Candy, and Seaora Cuevas of Ritual 97135 Coastal Soapery & Candelarium are spearheading the event.
Pacific Coast Candy will be spinning fresh cotton candy, Cold Water and Coffee will have apple cider and cookie decorating, and Ritual 97135 Coastal Soapery & Candelarium will have candle-making demonstrations, all for a small charge.
Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District will have a fire truck available for tours.
