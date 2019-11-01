The new Oyster Club in Bay City is inviting you to join them at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 to learn about the newly formed club, and to help determine the direction and goals for this new organization.
The initial purpose was to to create community events such as the Pearl Na Oyster Music Festival. Please bring your ideas on how to Oysters can serve our community and help shape it for the future. For more information and directions call Jody at 503-931-9721 or email her at jodydesign@hotmail.com
