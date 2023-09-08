The Tillamook County Community Health Centers hosted an event at the Blue Heron French Cheese Company on August 31, to recognize international overdose awareness day.
A large crowd of residents showed up despite the rainy conditions for free food and music and to learn about the risk of and ways to respond to drug overdoses.
“I’m excited for the work we’re doing in this community, I’m excited to be leading the work in Oregon, but there’s still so much to do,” Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar said at the event.
Tillamook County is the first county in Oregon to recognize international awareness day, and the event at the Blue Heron was the second in what the community health centers plan to be an annual tradition.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers’ Harm Reduction and Syringe Service Coordinator Nicole Koljesky organized the event and told the crowd that her number one priority was cutting down on juvenile overdose deaths. Since 2019, nationally, teenage overdoses have doubled each year, while in Oregon, they have been tripling.
“We are not doing enough for our kids,” said Koljesky, who stressed the importance of educating youth on the widespread prevalence of fentanyl in street drugs.
Koljesky also talked the crowd through the steps of administering Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to someone who is overdosing. Narcan is available at locations across the county, including the health department and courthouse, and will not harm someone who is not suffering from an overdose.
Jennifer Barksdale, one of the county’s four PRIME+ peers, also addressed the crowd and shared about the PRIME+ peer program and her experience in it. PRIME+ peers are people in recovery from substance use disorders who are trained to professionally help support those seeking to get clean by offering transportation, help with life tasks and knowledge of recovery.
The peers are available at any hour and can be reached at their phone numbers listed at the end of this article for immediate help.
The event also featured representatives from many community organizations, including, Dual Diagnosis Anonymous, Tides of Change, Tillamook Family Counseling Center, Nehalem Bay Health District, Columbia Pacific CCO, Opioid Use Response (OUR) Tillamook, Equus Workforce Solutions and Headstart.
Eric Sappington and Mercury Coast played music for event attendees, while they enjoyed free food from the Blue Heron food truck.
Tillamook’s PRIME+ peers are: Melinda Scott, melindas@tfcc.org, (971) 341-1709, Jennifer Barksdale, jenniferb@tfcc.org, (971) 341-1750, Sara Pulver, sarap@tfcc.org, (971) 341-1750, and Mike Shaffer, mikes@tfcc.org, (971) 341-1961.
