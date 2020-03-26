The Oregon State University Extension Office in Tillamook has temporarily suspended all organized classes, including Strong Women, Master Gardeners, and 4-H activities. At this point, they still plan to have normal operational hours and can always be reached at 503-842-3433.
The Extension Office urges everyone in the community to take the possible transmission of this virus serious and encourage you to limit travel if you can, use good hand washing hygiene and stay home if you do not feel good. We all hope with aggressive action we can reduce the spread of the Corona virus and get back to normal as soon as possible. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.
