The Oregon State University Extension Service in Tillamook County welcomes the public to summer canning classes.
Would you like to learn how to can fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, fish or game meat this summer? Are you an experienced canner who would like to update your skills and learn the most current USDA safe canning practices? Do you garden or shop at your local farmer’s market or produce stand for fruits and veggies? Are you a hunter or angler? Then the summer canning classes are for you.
Each class will focus on the latest USDA canning recommendations, equipment and supplies. Sign up for one or more classes and take home a jar of home-canned goodies from each class.
Pre-registration is required since classes with low enrollment may be cancelled and supplies will be purchased prior to the class. Cost for each class is $15 if registered the Wednesday prior to the class or $20 for day before class registrations. The registration fee includes publications and supplies. All classes are held at the OSU Extension Service. Masks are required to be worn in OSU buildings at this time.
Classes are scheduled as followed:
• Canning Fruits, Fruit Pie Fillings, Jams & Jellies
Thursday, July 8, 6-9 p.m.; repeated Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 1p.m.
• Canning Fish, Meat, Poultry & Vegetables
Thursday, Aug. 5, 6-10 p.m.; repeated Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Canning Pickles, Tomatoes & Salsa,
Thursday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m.; repeated Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Extension Service loans weighted gauge pressure canners, electric water bath canners, steam juicers and food dehydrators to the public. The latest USDA canning recommendations are also available at the OSU Extension Service office through a series of publications free to Tillamook County residents. In addition, pressure canner dial gauges are tested free of charge.
The OSU Extension Service also carries some canning products such as Clear-Jel A for fruit pie fillings. Please call to schedule an appointment.
More information about summer canning classes and other food preservation services can be found at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook or by calling OSU Extension in Tillamook County at 503-842-3433.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made two weeks prior to class to Nancy Kershaw, Nancy.Kershaw@oregonstate.edu or 503-842-3433.
