The Oregon State University Extension Service in Tillamook County welcomes the public to Mental Health First Aid on Sept. 20.
The Mental Health First Aid will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. online using Zoom.
The Mental Health First Aid is a two-hour, self-paced, online course and a six- hour live training session on Zoom. The training aims to help participants develop the skills and confidence to help others in crisis and promote healing. Topics covered include mental health conditions, substance abuse disorders, mental health stigma, community resources for getting help, and how to respond to a person in crisis.
This training is offered as part of the Coast to Forest, a project to improve mental health and wellbeing and reduce opioid misuse and abuse and associated harms. Coast to Forest is led by OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Services and OSU Extension Family and Community Health and is funded by USDA and SAMHSA grants.
Register at https://beav.es/3tB
More information, call OSU Extension in Tillamook County at 503-842-3433.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Sept. 6 to Dusti Linnell, 503-842-3433 and Dusti.Linnell@oregonstate.edu
About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.
