Nehalem Valley organic farmer Jeff Trenary, of Kingfisher Farm, lost all his belongings after his home was destroyed in a fire July 24. A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $50,000. As of Friday, Aug. 6, $39,694 has been raised.
Jeff has been supplying much of the local fresh regional produce for almost 30 years. He was the first organic farmer on the Oregon Coast. The family moved to the property in 1986. The house was a small house that Jeff built a large addition on.
Jeff said an electrical fire had started in the basement. He woke up and smelled smoke.
“As soon as I saw there was an actual fire, I went outside and called 911,” Jeff said. “The only way into my basement is from outside so I opened the basement door and I could see where there was some wires that were burning.”
He grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to put the fire out. He had a two-foot fire extinguisher and said it hardly did anything. His advice to everyone is to have multiple fire extinguishers.
“I tried to get the garden hose going but there was too much smoke by then,” Jeff said. “I gave it my best.”
The community has been rallying around Trenary and his family, donating and supporting him, via a GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3fzWZnG
“It’s a really hard experience,” Jeff said. “Just losing my house, I could live with that but all the family photos, things that I collected traveling all over the world. My dad traveled all over the world too and he left me a lot of things.”
Jeff also lost all of his farm records and tools. The farm records are important to look back and see data from year to year.
“That’s really a big loss itself,” Jeff said.
Jeff’s daughter Lucy, born Megan, grew up in the house. She is now living and attending college in Portland. It is the only home she knows. She had lived there off and on since she was 6 years old, farming with her dad.
Lucy said losing the home has been one of the biggest losses she has experienced. She spent the last few years there and it was going to be her home. Everything she had throughout her life was in the house: photos from growing up, newspaper clippings, journals, items her grandma gave her when she graduated, and everything else she did not need to live in the city for a year.
Jeff plans to build a new structure to live in on the property.
“The house literally burned to the ground,” Lucy said. “It had a basement and two stories. All of that debris is basically in the basement.”
Jeff had been doing the Astoria Farmer’s Market for 20 years. Lucy Trenary said her dad rallies around people with food. If there is a fundraiser or potluck, he always shows up with produce.
“He has a strong, incredible presence,” Lucy said. “He’s just a very cool guy.”
Before COVID-19, Jeff had 25 restaurant accounts, co-ops, stores and did business in Portland. He has been running a big operation for 30 years. He said a lot of people call him the godfather of organic farming. Even after his house has burned down, he still calls people up for orders.
When Jeff retires in a few years, the O’Dea family will take over the farm. Jeff has been mentoring Brian O’Dea. The family has been helping out with the Manzanita Farmer’s Market.
“I’m really happy they want to do this,” Jeff said. “My children have gone on to become other professions.”
Jeff has two other children: Clinton and Mercedes. His children were hoping to continue with the house.
“From my personal experience, really be aware of the danger of fire,” Jeff said. “The fireman told me that at least 80 percent of house fires are bad wiring.”
Jeff said he has known a couple of people who have burned their houses down by a barbecue.
Lucy said the love and support the family has been receiving has been truly humbling. Jeff said people have poured out so much love to him and he feels so loved by the community.
To donate to Jeff Trenary and his family, visit the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3fzWZnG
