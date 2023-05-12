104 year old Orella at birthday party with 5 generations of family. Left to right, son Gary Holmes, grandson Gary Holmes, Jr., and great grandson Scott Holmes with wife Sarah who is 5 months pregnant with great great grandson.
Centenarians 104 Orella year old Orella with family friend, 100 year old Helen Benscheidt, at Orella’s 104th birthday party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.