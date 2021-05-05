The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $803,500 to the Oregon Arts Commission in the NEA’s first distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). This emergency rescue funding is designed to support the arts sector as it recovers from the devastating impact of COVID-19. It is part of the $135 million allocated to the Arts Endowment, which represents a significant commitment to the arts and recognition of the value of the arts and culture sector to the nation’s economy and recovery.
“The release of these American Rescue Plan funds marks an important step in the economic recovery of the creative sector,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "The knowledge of the Oregon Arts Commission about the arts and culture landscape in Oregon makes it an ideal steward of federal dollars. The Arts Endowment is grateful for the continued leadership of the Oregon Arts Commission as the arts sector rebuilds in a way that works better for all arts organizations."
“Arts and culture bring our communities together, sustain our economy, spark our imagination and bring us comfort - especially during difficult times,” said Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “I’ve been advocating for robust funding that will help our arts and culture organizations survive the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, and I’m grateful that Oregon will be receiving this emergency funding from the American Rescue Plan.”
“We are excited and extremely grateful to receive these American Rescue Plan funds to help Oregon’s arts organizations recover from the pandemic and plan for reopening,” said Brian Rogers, executive director of the Arts Commission. “Over the next several weeks, Arts Commission staff and Commissioners will review federal guidance to develop a statewide distribution plan for the funds.”
Update on the National Endowment for the Arts’ Direct ARP Grants to Organizations
The remaining 60 percent of the ARP money will be awarded by the Arts Endowment directly to non-profit organizations to help support jobs in the arts sector, keep the doors open to arts organizations nationwide, and assist the field in its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidelines and application materials for a second phase of American Rescue Plan funding from the Arts Endowment are expected to be available in June, pending review.
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grant making, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
