How we can take action at the state and local level to protect the health of our coast and ocean will be the subject of webinar hosted by the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The event is free and open to the public.
Speaking on “The Future of Coastal and Ocean Policy” will be ocean and climate policy expert Jean Flemma.
Oregon Shores is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, and has spent the year sponsoring talks by leading scientists from around the country, discussing our ocean and coastal environments and the threats to natural and human communities. The subject this time will be what we can do about it.
Jean Flemma works on federal-level policy but is based here in Oregon. She is director of the Ocean Defense Initiative, which works to elevate the profile of ocean champions and ocean climate issues in Washington, D.C.; a co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank for coastal cities; and an advisor to foundations and non-profits working to advance federal policy change. For much of her career, she compiled considerable experience on Capitol Hill, working in various roles for the U.S. House of Representatives. Her graduate degree is from the University of Washington.
This talk grew out of an article she wrote for the Center for American Progress, in which she discussed 20 ocean priorities that the Biden Administration should tackle.
The article addressed many issues that are of concern here in Oregon: offshore wind, blue carbon, managed retreat from sea level rise, plastics, ocean acidification, and others. Oregon Shores asked Jean Flemma to reverse the perspective on this agenda, looking up at it from Oregon, rather than from the top of government in D.C. How can a state like Oregon meaningfully tackle some of these concerns, many of which are not only national but global? How should we plug into national strategies as a state? What can people do at the (small, coastal) city and county level? She readily assented, and will bring this perspective to an Oregon audience on Oct. 26.
To register for this event, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qF7S6DGCRQaGJSRWegioFQ
