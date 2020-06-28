Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services would like to thank Denny Pastega of the Mario & Alma Pastega Family Foundation, who is pleased to be able to give a helping hand during the pandemic in the amount of $25,000 to the food bank for the purchase of Tillamook Cheese for their local network of meal sites, pantries, and programs that serve food insecure individuals and families throughout Tillamook County.
This is the foundation’s way of thanking the TCCA family of farmers for all they do for our community and to help those in need during this crisis.
