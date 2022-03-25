Spring bear season opens April 1
Things to know this season
For hunters who drew a tag:
- The deadline to buy your tag is March 31.
- If you bought a Sports Pac, you still must redeem the bear tag voucher for an actual bear tag.
- Check out 9 tips to being a better bear hunter.
- All successful hunters are required to present the skull to an ODFW office within 10 days of harvest. In 2022, successful bear hunters must check in their harvest at ODFW offices in person. See page 62 of the 2022 Big Game Regulations for more details.
- Check out the 2022 spring bear hunting forecast.
Mandatory reporting for 2022 hunts
If you purchased a tag for a late-season 2022 hunt, you must report your hunt by April 15. Even it you were unsuccessful or didn’t hunt. Ways to report.
Register your child for hunter education
If your child hasn’t completed hunter education and wants to hunt for spring turkey, check to see where and when classes are available.
Best bets for weekend fishing
- Steelhead are still being caught daily in the Nestucca and Wilson rivers.
- Trout anglers should consider one of the many waterbodies that have been stocked recently. Check the trout stocking schedule for locations.
- Bass should be getting fired up in Platt I Reservoir – along with many other locations -- and there should be good numbers to fish on.
- Lakes and ponds in Curry County have been stocked and offer a great opportunity for young anglers as most see little pressure in these rural communities.
- The Middle Rogue is seeing regular steelhead action. Fresh winter and down runners have been caught. There are also half-pounders available.
- Applegate is finally churning out some steelhead. Best bet is to fish below Murphy.
- Illinois River has very little angler pressure but fish are still being caught. Target deep pools with spoons.
- Anglers are still catching steelhead in the North Umpqua.
- This can be an excellent time of year of fish the Ana River, a great match-the-hatch fly-fishing river with good hatches throughout the year.
- The herring are still schooling in Newport. If you’ve never been herring fishing, here are nine reasons you should try it.
